Former Lomira Fire Chief arrested, accused of misuse of taxpayer funds

VILLAGE OF LOMIRA (NBC 26) — 40-year-old Keith Joas of Campbellsport has been arrested for two counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Joas held two roles within the Village of Lomira, including Fire Chief. He allegedly used his position to purchase personal items using taxpayer funds, the sheriff's office said.

The former Fire Chief was terminated earlier this year in February, and shortly after, officials began investigating allegations of theft brought up by the village.

Joas has not been officially charged in this case.