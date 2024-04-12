Former legal reporter reacts to death of OJ Simpson

Former football player OJ Simpson died Wednesday night after a battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

Simpson played 11 years in the NFL, but that legacy took a backseat in the 90s when his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman were killed in Brentwood, California.

Simpson was acquitted in a trial that captured the attention of the nation.

Susan Kim spoke with Allen May, a former legal reporter who covered the trial for TMJ4 from Milwaukee.

"It's hard to argue that it was not racially focused," May recalls. "There was strong division in the perspective among different communities."

We also wanted to hear your thoughts on OJ Simpson, so Tom Durian hit the streets after we learned of the news and spoke with some of you.

"I remember in '94 when all that unraveled, I guess. Always just thinking about the family and hope that they are doing OK," said Marcia Lovett, who lives in Milwaukee.

"30 years ago i remember watching the trials and I think none of us knew what the outcomes would be," added Elizabeth Michalets.

Reports circulated in February that Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was in hospice care while undergoing chemotherapy.