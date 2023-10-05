Forbes 400: John Menard Jr and Diane Hendricks are the richest people in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — John Menard Jr., the founder of the Wisconsin home improvement store, is still the state's richest person, worth $22.5 billion, according to the Forbes 400 list of America’s Richest people.

But the state's longtime top richest person is losing his lead, per the Forbes list.

Wisconsin-based ABC Supply Co.'s Diane Hendricks grew her worth to $19.3 billion. That's just $3.2 billion less than Menard Jr.

83-year-old Menard founded his company in Eau Claire and now has more than 300 stores across the country.

76-year-old Hendricks is co-founder and owner of ABC Supply Co. Inc., a building products distributor based in Beloit.

Menard and Hendricks are a bit ahead of the other billionaires in Wisconsin.

Judy Faulkner, owner of Epic Systems Corp. in Verona, is the third-richest person in Wisconsin, worth $7.4 billion. She's followed by James Cargill II, Wisconsin resident and heir to the Cargill fortune, who is worth $5 billion, according to Forbes.

New to the Forbes 400 list are Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, owners of Uline Inc. in Pleasant Prairie. They made the list with estimated fortunes of $4.9 billion each, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

According to the list's introduction: