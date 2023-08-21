First human case of West Nile Virus in Wisconsin confirmed in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The first human case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed in a Dane County resident, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Friday.

Cases of the West Nile Virus have also been reported in three horses in Wisconsin in Dunn and Clark counties. Several mosquito pools also tested positive in Milwaukee and Lafayette counties.

"This confirmed case in a Wisconsin resident is a reminder that even as summer winds down, we still need to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness," said State Health Officer Paula Tran.

West Nile Virus was first detected in Wisconsin in 2002 and human infections have been reported from June through October. DHS says an average of 17 cases are reported among Wisconsin residents each year.

Most people with West Nile Virus report becoming ill in August and September. The risk of infection continues until the first hard frost.

DHS said in a statement, "West Nile virus is spread to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire West Nile virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread directly from person to person, animal to animal, or animal to person."

80% of those infected do not get sick. Those who do experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash, and fatigue. Less than 1% get seriously ill with symptoms that include high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, confusion, paralysis, and coma.

The best way to avoid illnesses spread by mosquitoes, according to DHS, is to reduce exposure to mosquitoes and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

DHS offers the following tips: