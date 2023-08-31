FBI releases age-progressed images of suspect wanted in 1970 UW-Madison bombing

MADISON, Wis. — The FBI released age-progressed photographs of a suspect wanted in connection to a bombing on the UW-Madison campus in 1970.

The FBI Milwaukee Field Office released the photographs of Leo Frederick Burt Thursday. He allegedly participated in the bombing of Sterling Hall on Aug. 24, 1970. The explosion's blast and fire resulted in the death of a 33-year-old researcher. Four others were severely injured. The bombing resulted in an estimated $6 million in damage.

According to the FBI, several days before the blast, explosives had been placed in a stolen panel truck located three blocks from the building.

FBI Leo Frederick Burt: 1969 photograph

On Sept. 2, 1970, four men were charged in the bombing. According to the FBI, the bombing at Sterling Hall, which housed an army mathematics research center, was a protest to the war in Vietnam.

Three of the four men were later arrested and convicted. However, the fourth man, Leo Burt, remains wanted.

SJP/ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - In this May 5, 1977, file photo Dwight Armstrong, right, one of the bombers of Sterling Hall on the University of Wisconsin campus, sits in a police car after he was returned to Madison, Wis., from Toronto. Documents released to the Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act following Armstrong's death in 2010 death show the urgency and breadth of the FBIs investigation to quickly identify and apprehend those responsible for the deadly bombing in 1970. Two other bombers were convicted and served short prisons sentences: A fourth suspect, Leo Burt, remains on the run. (AP Photo/SJP)

The FBI says a light-colored, late-model vehicle (Corvair) was last seen leaving the area and Burt was identified as being inside it.

At the time, the bombing at Sterling Hall was the largest act of domestic violence in the U.S.

As part of the 53rd anniversary of the bombing, the FBI released a new series of images created using age-progression technology, as well as an original photograph of Burt obtained by the FBI in 1970.

FBI Photograph age-progressed to 75 years old

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Below is information on Leo Frederick Burt provided by the FBI:



Alias: Eugene Donald Fieldston

Dates of birth used: April 18, 1948 | April 15, 1950

Place of birth: Darby, Pennsylvania

Hair: Brown (may be gray now)

Eyes: Hazel

Height: 5'11" to 6'0"

Weight: 185 pounds

Sex: Male

Race: White

Occupation: Laborer and watchman

Nationality: American

Scars and marks: None known

NCIC: W735004020

Remarks: Burt may wear a mustache and beard and has worn his hair long in the back. He might also wear glasses. Burt has ties to New York City & Boston, and Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.

FBI Photograph age-progressed to 75 years old

If you have any information concerning this person, contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit an anonymous tip online.

