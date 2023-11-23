Father charged with murder after boy found 'decomposed, malnourished' in Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — New criminal charges were recently filed against the man wanted in connection to the homicide of his 12-year-old son, who was found dead inside a Milwaukee home last month.

Romuan J. Moye is still on the run and has not been arrested. Prosecutors say he killed 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson.

On Wednesday it was announced the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office amended the criminal charges against Moye to include first-degree reckless homicide. In total, he is now facing the following charges:



First Degree Reckless Homicide: Felony B

Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Death - As To The Nutritional Neglect of JR): Felony B

Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Bodily Harm - As To The Failure To Seek Medical Care for JR's Fractures): Felony F

Chronic Neglect of a Child (Specified Harm Did Not Occur - As to the Condition of the Defendant's Residence): Felony H

Failure to Report Death of Child: Felony I

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to a home on Elmhurst Road on Oct. 10 where they found the body of 12-year-old Jacarie Robinson in an advanced state of decomposition. The medical examiner said the timing of his disappearance could go as far back as Labor Day.

The complaint states Moye has three children, but only Robinson was in his care. One of the siblings went to visit Moye's home on Oct. 10 when he discovered his little brother, Robinson, dead.

He was wrapped in a blanket on the couch and "was extremely malnourished and emaciated."

Submitted Jacarie Robinson

The complaint says that the inside of the home had an "overwhelming smell of mold, feces, and decay." There was a large pile of garbage in the kitchen.

The sibling who found Robinson dead told authorities that Moye alleged he was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, so he was attempting to spend more time with Moye, but Moye was evasive.

The sibling told authorities Moye was keeping Robinson from the family for the past few months because Moye said he was acting "really bad." The brother said the last time he saw Robinson alive on Aug. 19, he was "extremely skinny." He recalled thinking, "What the [explicit] is [Robinson] eating?" The criminal complaint says his body weighed 54 pounds. A 12-year-old boy's weight usually falls between 67 and 130 pounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

He also remembered asking Robinson if he was okay, to which he would respond "no" and would often appear "sullen" and never happy. He was also sleeping a lot.

Submitted Jacarie Robinson

The complaint describes Moye as a "harsh punisher," which could often last for weeks. The complaint says he would "pop or whoop" Robinson, according to the siblings.

The other siblings said they were all homeschooled by Moye.

The mother told authorities she had not seen Robinson for three years, but talked to him on the phone five weeks before Oct. 10. The complaint says Moye told the mother Robinson was "misbehaving and stealing food."

An interview with Moye's mother (Robinson's grandmother), revealed she had not seen Robinson in six years. She was also made aware Moye had cancer but wasn't sure if she believed him.

According to the complaint, after finding out Robinson was dead, the grandmother texted Moye the following:



"You may as well turn yourself in, you are going to prison for life."

Moye responds in the third person : "Your son is dying, he won't be around for that."

: "Your son is dying, he won't be around for that." "Turn yourself in now. You're still living... Romuan, stop playing around and man up."

An amended criminal complaint, released Wednesday, Nov. 22, said the ultimate ruling on the cause of Robinson's death is pending toxicology, histology, and further investigation.

Romuan J. Moye is still on the run and has not been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.