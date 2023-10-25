Fall enthusiasts travel to Wisconsin to take in the sights of autumn

It's leaf-peeping season here in Wisconsin.

This is the time of year when fall lovers, like Ali Aspenson, head out to enjoy nature.

"I had to do a 60-minute run. I was just out for my morning, and now I feel great because I'm here," said Ali.

Visitors from all over come to Holy Hill to take in the beautiful site, visitors like Renel Tamala. He drove from Chicago to pray before mountain biking.

"It's very relaxing to me. Seeing the background of your biking is my passion to go biking. I've been here five times already. This is my sixth time. This is a nice place to go," said Renel.

According to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Map, most counties' leaves are either at their peak or fading. Craig Trost, Travel Wisconsin's Communications Director, said fall is a popular time of year for visitors.

"October is historically the second busiest month for overnight stays in Wisconsin. People flock to see the awe of autumn before the fall leaves," said Trost.

It's those overnight visitors that have contributed to growth in tourism. Last year, the state's tourism industry had a record-breaking year with a $23.7 billion total economic impact, a 13 percent increase from 2021's $20.9 billion.

"We are doing everything we can to get the word out that Wisconsin is an amazing destination worth visiting, and I think visitors are responding and discovering the unexpected," said Trost.

Travel Wisconsin markets the state as an all-seasons destination, and the economic data shows travel spending grew year-over-year in every quarter in 2022.

Even with winter in our future, Craig says there are still plenty of wonderful reasons to get out and enjoy the state.

"It's never too cold. We just add another layer, dress appropriately for the weather, and get out and play in Wisconsin."

To view the 2023 Fall Color Map, click here.