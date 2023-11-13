Eye drop murder trial: Jury hears closing arguments

WAUKESHA — Attorneys made closing arguments Monday morning in the homicide trial of Jessy Kurczewski, a Franklin woman accused of killing a family friend by poisoning her with eye drops.

Watch courthouse camera live:

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony theft.

Prosecutors accused her of killing 61-year-old Lynn Hernan five years ago. Kurczewski was Hernan's caregiver and one of only two people named in Hernan's will. Prosecutors say the alleged crime was motivated by greed.

The defense has argued that Kurczewski was like a daugther to Hernan. Attorneys have also said Hernan was depressed, sick, abusing medication and took her own life.

Kurczewski is being tried in Waukesha County Court. Judge Jennifer Dorow is presiding.