Eye drop murder exclusive: Jessy Kurczewski speaks out from Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA — For the first time, we are hearing from a Franklin woman convicted last month of killing a friend with eye drops.

In an exclusive call from inside the Waukesha County Jail, Jessy Kurczewski had a lot to say the night before her sentencing.

“Nobody got to know the Lynn I knew, the Lynn that I was there for, with and worked for daily, the Lynn that was my family that I loved and cared for,” said Kurczewski. “I could no longer wait. It is time I speak. I cannot be silenced.”

The 39-year-old was found guilty of killing her friend, Lynn Herman, back in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops.

The trial ended last month. Now three weeks later, Kurczewski still claims she's innocent.

“Lynn took her own life because she was troubled by what she did to her mom. She said that in her own letter, that again, were in court,” she alleged.

Kurczewski is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, but court documents show her two attorneys have filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will decide on whether they can withdraw ahead of that sentencing. If the attorneys are granted their request, her sentencing will likely be pushed back.

“Both of my attorneys are still listed on record so legally I cannot speak to any other attorney nor will they speak with me. I sit in limbo. I need to know my legal rights.”

Kurczewski is facing a mandatory life sentence.