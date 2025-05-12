Extreme fire danger: Red Flag Warning issued for 21 Wisconsin counties

MADISON (NBC 26) — Multiple Wisconsin counties are under "Extreme" fire danger from the state Department of Natural Resources, as both the DNR and the National Weather Service have issued a Red Flag Warning for 21 counties.

According to the DNR, a Red Flag Warning is issued when various weather factors — including hot weather, low humidity, gusty winds, and lack of precipitation — can potentially lead to wildfires.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Monday, and is currently issued for the following counties:



Ashland

Barron

Bayfield

Burnett

Douglas

Dunn

Florence

Forest

Iron

Langlade

Lincoln

Marinette

Oneida

Pierce

Polk

Price

Rusk

Sawyer

St. Croix

Vilas

Washburn

The DNR is prohibiting burning with all DNR-issued burn permits where they have the authority to do so. The agency is also asking the public to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildfire, and to check any fires from recent days to make sure they have been put out.

"Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines with hot exhaust systems have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly," the DNR said in a news release. "Please use extreme caution until the fire weather and the fuel conditions improve."

The DNR says they responded to nearly 100 wildfires in the last week. Several happened throughout northern Wisconsin, where much of the Red Flag Warning has been issued.

Current fire danger conditions for all Wisconsin counties can be found on the DNR's website here.