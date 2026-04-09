Evers signs sports betting bill

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed Assembly Bill 601, expanding gaming opportunities for Wisconsin’s 11 Tribal Nations, including statewide mobile sports wagering.

Evers said the measure could boost local communities, support mental health programs and combat the opioid crisis. He emphasized that it must also ensure all Tribes share equally in new revenues.

“What I will not accept is a plan that fractures this opportunity into unequal pieces,” Evers said. “When each Tribal Nation thrives, our state thrives, too.”

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to Tribal sovereignty, citing a 2019 executive order requiring consultation with Tribal leaders on matters affecting their Nations. He voiced support for a joint venture model allowing each Tribe to contribute and benefit equally.

Evers warned against repeating past compact amendments that left some Tribes behind and said future plans should be guided by “respect, humility, compassion and solidarity.”

