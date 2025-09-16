ELKHORN — An Elkhorn associate principal says she and her family faced harassment after a social media post falsely connected her to comments about the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

RELATED | Elkhorn superintendent pushes back on viral Charlie Kirk post that falsely linked associate principal

West Side Elementary Associate Principal Cindy Rehberg said the calls began Friday afternoon.

“I answered the phone and someone was swearing on the other line — I knew right away something was wrong,” she said.

TMJ4 News Cindy Rehberg

Over the weekend, the district had logged more than 800 voicemails, some of which were vulgar and threatening.

District leaders said someone lifted Rehberg’s photo and placed it under another person’s post that included critical comments about Charlie Kirk’s death, creating the impression she wrote the remarks.

Ryan Fournier, a conservative activist and co-founder of Students for Trump, then posted it to his page with nearly one million followers.

“Who is Cynthia Irene? That’s not me. I’m Cynthia Rose,” Rehberg said. “I had just learned who Charlie Kirk was two days prior — I said how sad for him and his family.”

Watch: Elkhorn associate principal speaks out after false Charlie Kirk post spreads online

Elkhorn associate principal falsely accused

Superintendent Jason Tadlock said the district’s technology team traced the comments to an individual in Williams Bay— not a district employee.

Rehberg said her husband, a local business owner, also received calls. Out of caution, the family installed cameras at their home.

“I was a little worried. But it was more my husband, my kids, our safety,” she said.

TMJ4 reached out to Fournier on Saturday, but didn’t hear back.

On Sunday night, Fournier retracted the claim, posting in part:

“All posts regarding Cynthia Rehberg at West Side Elementary School in Elkhorn, WI have been deleted after we received further information. Cynthia Rehberg was not the individual who made those comments.”

Rehberg said the retraction made her feel “a little safer,” but added, “I do wish there was an apology — at least for causing distress towards myself and the district personnel scrambling to help all weekend long.”

TMJ4 News Jason Tadlock

Tadlock said the fallout disrupted schools, with about 100 students absent on Monday and police increasing their presence on campus.

“Most frustrating is that five minutes of research would’ve saved us a whole lot of pain and suffering,” Rehberg said.

Both Tadlock and Rehberg urged families to check sources and rely on official district channels.

“I hope people are more critical thinkers and learn that you can’t believe everything you see,” Rehberg said.

You can read Rehberg’s full statement here:

As a dedicated associate principal and proud member of the Elkhorn community, I am issuing this statement to address the deeply troubling and false accusations that have been circulating online.

























Unfortunately, a post containing inflammatory comments about Charlie Kirk‘s tragic death was mistakenly attributed to me. That post did not come from my account. I have not made any statements, written or verbal, regarding this tragedy. I have nothing but sympathy for Charlie Kirk‘s family and loved ones during this difficult and painful time, and I would never disparage him or make such statements.



























The false information being shared online is malicious and has caused significant distress. My primary focus remains on serving our students, staff, and community, and providing a safe and supportive educational environment. The claims being spread are completely baseless, and have lead to hateful commentary directed at the Elkhorn Area School District, as well as threats to the safety of my family and myself. I am appealing to the public to stop the spread of these lies and the resulting harassment. The threats and hateful rhetoric are not only harmful to me and my family, but also to the entire community of Elkhorn.



























I ask for privacy and respect for my family as we navigate this difficult time. My hope is that by setting the record straight, we can put an end to this falsehood and the dangerous behavior it has incited. Thank you to Jason Tadlock, the Elkhorn Area School District, EASD School Board Members, the Elkhorn community, family, and friends for your continued support in helping to clear this misunderstanding. Cindy Rehberg

You can read Fournier’s full post below: