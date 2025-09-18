Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ed Sheeran to headline Summerfest in 2026

Ed Sheeran fans rage at concert parking delays
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will headline Summerfest in 2026, the music festival announced Thursday.

Sheeran will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, June 25.

Presale begins Tuesday, September 23 at 9 a.m., with ticket sales for the general public beginning Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office.

The singer will be in Milwaukee as part of his "LOOP" tour, which kicks off new stadium dates on June 13, 2026.

Fans can register at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets. Registration is free, but Summerfest says it does not guarantee you tickets.

