During Wisconsin visit, Trump says he wants IVF costs to be covered by government or insurance companies

It was billed as a town hall but felt more like a rally as supporters waited hours to see former President Donald Trump.

The nontraditional town hall was moderated by former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who has endorsed Trump for president.

Her first question was about making in-vitro fertilization affordable. Trump announced that he now wants the government or insurance companies to cover the costs.

"For people who are using IVF—in vitro fertilization—we are going to have the government pay for it or mandate your insurance company to pay for it," said Trump.

Other questions came from people on stage who indicated they were undecided or from Trump supporters in the audience.

Amber, a Wisconsin mother of three, said she was worried about future job opportunities. "My concern is that illegal immigration is threatening opportunities for my children. I worry it's taking away jobs from Americans. What will you do about that?"

Watch: Donald Trump talks IVF at Wisconsin town hall event:

Trump responded, "We will be creating tremendous jobs for our country. We are going to be closing the border—really closing it."

Before the event, Onalaska Trump supporter Michael Craig said he wanted the former president to focus on the economy if he wins a second term.

"I want him to get in there and make a big change with the economy," said Craig. "Lower the inflation so people can afford food instead of having to go from week to week, paycheck to paycheck."

At a Harris-Walz event before Trump's visit, local farmer Dylan Bruce praised the Biden administration for helping rural America.

"They have invested in farmers," said Bruce. "They've invested in our rural communities—things like roads that provide access from our state to other metropolitan areas—so we as farmers can access new markets."

With Labor Day around the corner, expect both campaigns to make Wisconsin their home away from home with potentially weekly visits to win over any last-minute voters.

