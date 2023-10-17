Domestic violence in Wisconsin: Disturbing trend shows nearly 100 victims killed last year

Nearly 100 domestic violence victims in Wisconsin were killed last year. They ranged in age from 92 to a one-year-old child.

This map shows us where they lost their lives:

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin compiled in a more than 70 page report, to bring awareness to this issue.

Twenty-five out of our 72 counties in Wisconsin experienced domestic violence murders last year, according to this report by End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.

It includes a case in Fond du Lac where a 51-year-old woman was killed while trying to break up with her boyfriend, and a man in Kenosha shot her 20-year-old girlfriend dead over an argument. In another case in Milwaukee, a man killed his girlfriend because she broke up with him three weeks before. She was just 19 years old.

An advocate with The Asha Project, which helps victims of domestic abuse, hopes to bring more attention to this study and the funding needed to help victims get out of violent situations. Her name is Tatyana Jiles. She shared she left her boyfriend two months ago, she says, with broken bones, “We got into our final argument and it led to him breaking my arm and I said ‘NO. No!' I literally had to listen to my inside voice.”

The study by End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin points out that funding for these crucial resources from “The Victims of Crime Act” has steadily declined since 2018.

Executive Director Monique Minkens said, “In the past, there have been 135 programs across the State that currently have funding, and in 2024, it will be 52 programs across the state. And so it is going to be really sparse.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship you can find someone to talk to 24/7 at The Domestic Violence Hotline. 1−800−799−SAFE [7233].