DOJ releases name of officer involved in fatal Madison confrontation

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday identified the Madison police officer who fatally shot a man during a July confrontation in the city’s Marquette neighborhood after authorities said the man injured an officer with a knife.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation said Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson, who has 10 years and 10 months of law enforcement service, fired the shot that killed 38-year-old Corey D. Ruiz on July 22 near South Baldwin and Williamson streets.

Police had responded earlier that afternoon to reports of a man allegedly checking parked vehicles and attempting a burglary. Authorities said Ruiz fled on a bicycle before officers made contact with him around 1:35 p.m.

During a physical altercation with four officers, Ruiz allegedly brandished a knife and injured Baitinger-Peterson. Two other officers unsuccessfully attempted to use Tasers before Baitinger-Peterson fired his weapon, according to the DOJ. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Ruiz was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. One additional officer was injured during the incident, and both injured officers were later released from the hospital.

The four involved officers were placed on administrative leave under department policy. The DOJ said the investigation remains ongoing and findings will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.