Dodge County Sheriff's Office reports loose bull; 'will charge at people'

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says there is bull on the loose in the Reeseville and Lowell area. They say it is described as "dangerous" and "not friendly."
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 13, 2023
DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says there is bull on the loose in the Reeseville and Lowell area. They say it is described as "dangerous" and "not friendly."

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Facebook Page, the bull escaped from the area of the Milwaukee Stockyards, near STH 16/60 and CTH J. The post says it happened in the afternoon on Friday, November 10th.

According to the release on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, residents should use caution in the area. They say, “it will charge at people.”

The Sheriff's Office has been asked to euthanize the animal if it is located, due to the threat it would pose to people.

No sightings have been reported since its escape.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to contact them immediately if they see the bull. Use 911 if it is an emergency, or call 920-386-3726.

