Dodge County semi crash closes U.S. 151 northbound; crews offloading what appear to be beer kegs

TOWN OF CHESTER, Wis. — A semi-truck crash closed northbound lanes of U.S. 151 at State Highway 26 in the Town of Chester Wednesday morning as crews worked to offload what appeared to be several beer kegs from the truck, which had overturned.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, on U.S. Highway 151 northbound at State Highway 26, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened after a 61-year-old truck operator from Marshall left the roadway and struck a guardrail, causing the truck to overturn and block northbound lanes.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the truck driver are unknown.

The crash closed U.S. 151 northbound between the State Highway 26 off-ramp and on-ramp, with traffic being detoured off the highway.

An investigation into the crash is being led by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

