Dodge County sees significant damage as tornado hits Juneau, Mayville

JUNEAU — Storm cells moved through the Dodge County beginning around 6 p.m. Thursday resulting in significant damage.

TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky confirmed a tornado hit both Juneau and Mayville. It isn't clear yet if it was the same tornado or separate events.

Most of the damage was in the north half of Juneau and south area of Mayville. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said deputies went door-to-door in those areas to check on residents.

Watch: Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt provides an update after devastating storm moves through the area

Dodge County sees significant damage as severe storms move through southeast Wisconsin

Schmidt said residents in those affected areas should shelter in place while emergency crews work to clean up damage and restore power. Schmidt asked that all non–residents avoid the area.

Many streets and highways are still closed due to power lines and trees being down.

Only minor injuries have been reported to emergency personnel. One person was transported to the hospital.

Watch: Silo, other buildings severely damaged near Juneau:

Likely tornadic activity flattens silo, other structures east of Juneau

Dodge County Emergency Management said Juneau residents in need of shelter tonight should go to Dodgeland School District and enter Door #2.

Mayville residents in need of shelter should go to the Mayville High School.

Red Cross and Dodge County Health and Human Services/Public Health will be available to assist.