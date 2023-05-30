DNR warns of high fire danger

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin DNR is warning of a high fire risk across much of the state this week.

Areas across Northeast Wisconsin in Oconto, Marinette and Florence counties currently have the highest threat with the DNR classifying it as very high fire danger.

This comes after an extended period of drier than normal conditions in much of the region.

Warm temperatures, low relative humidity and wind combined with dry vegetation are raising the fire danger levels.

DNR and local fire departments responded to more than 90 wildfires in the state during the last week.

The DNR is also reminding people to avoid burning until rain brings some relief to the region. Activities like lawn mowing, use of recreational vehicles and wood cutting should be done early or later in the day to avoid peak burn times.