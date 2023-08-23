DNC Chair latest high-profile figure to visit Wisconsin ahead GOP debate

MILWAUKEE — The Democratic National Committee chairperson is the latest high-profile figure to visit Wisconsin leading up to the first Republican debate in Milwaukee.

Jaime Harrison's visit comes on the heels of both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' separate trips earlier this month.

"I don't know if you know this, but Wisconsin is at the center of the political universe," Harrison said during a roundtable discussion with more than a dozen women in Waukesha.

Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's vice chair Felesia Martin moderated the discussion alongside Harrison.

They highlighted President Biden's record and Waukesha County's critical role in winning elections.

Harrison said that the committee will continue to dedicate resources to Wisconsin.

"Me being here is a part of that investment but also pushback against some of the lies and the extremism that we're going to hear from the Republican Party as their candidates get on the debate stage," Harrison said.

Cathy Razner was among the crowd at the Waukesha roundtable.

"People and people's lives and humanity and just caring about individuals. I feel like we got away from that awhile ago and I think now things are just starting to come around," Razner replied when asked what was important to her in the upcoming election.

Razner added that the political activity unfolding in Wisconsin reinforces the importance of voting.

As Republican candidates take the stage Wednesday night, Razner will be watching.

"I'll watch because I want to listen to what they have to say because you can't shut yourself out. You have to listen to both sides and talk to both sides," Razner said.

Harrison's schedule included a roundtable with youth in Madison.