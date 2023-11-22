DHS: Cantaloupes linked to salmonella infections sold in Wisconsin

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a news release Tuesday that cantaloupes linked to salmonella infections have been sold in Wisconsin.

The agency said at least four people in four Wisconsin counties are sick, and two are hospitalized.

Forty-three people in 15 states have been infected with the salmonella outbreak strain, the release said.

The DHS said recalled cantaloupes include whole fresh ones with labels "Malichita," "4050," and "Product of Mexico" sold between Oct. 16-Oct. 23.

The organization also said ALDI cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates of Oct. 27-Oct. 31 are recalled.

Anyone who has bought any recalled cantaloupes should throw them away.

The DHS said symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts several days. If you're feeling symptoms of a salmonella infection, you're asked to call your doctor.