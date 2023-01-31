Defense rests its case in the Mark Jensen anti-freeze murder trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — The defense rested its case and jury deliberations could soon begin in the retrial of Mark Jensen, the Kenosha man accused of poisoning his wife with anti-freeze.

In 2008, now 68-year-old Jensen was convicted of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, at their home in Pleasant Prairie. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial and a Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021.

Prosecutors allege Jensen began poisoning Julie with antifreeze in December 1998, drugged her with sleeping medication, and later suffocated her to death over a three-day period.

Jensen's attorneys say Julie was depressed and killed herself. Jensen has maintained his innocence.

On Monday, Jensen and Julie's son David testified. He was 8 years old when his mother died.

Jensen also decided not to testify.

Closing arguments and possibly jury deliberations are expected to begin Tuesday.