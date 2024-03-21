De Pere state senator co-authors bill to prevent repeat closures of polling sites

MADISON (NBC 26) — A bipartisan bill preventing the repeat closures of polling sites in Green Bay and throughout Wisconsin has been signed into law.

State Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) co-authored the bill called the Keep the Polls Open Act.

According to a news release, under the bill, a municipality cannot close more than 50 percent of its polling locations unless voted on by a legislative body more than 30 before an election and after a public hearing is held.

The bill also outlines closing polling places in case of an emergency and posting notice of those closures ahead of election day.

Right after COVID hit in April 2020, Green Bay opened just two polling places due to the lack of poll workers. People voting in person had to wait in lines for hours.

At the time, Mayor Eric Genrich said the city didn't have inexperienced people help work the polls because he and the clerk weren't comfortable having them in dangerous and stressful environments.

