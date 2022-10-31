Sentencing in Darrell Brooks trial to begin Tuesday, November 15

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man a jury convicted of 76 charges including six counts of homicide for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, will face sentencing beginning on Tuesday, November 15th, Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled Monday.

Sentencing was scheduled for November 15 and 16. That's nearly one year after the attack on the parade, which took place on November 21, 2021.

Watch live from court, starting around 1 p.m. on Monday:

Court records show Brooks also plans on appealing his convictions and addressing the court during his hearing on Monday.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about three hours and 15 minutes before telling the court they found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of felony reckless endangerment. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence. Even if Brooks wasn't found guilty on the homicide counts, the lesser charges could still have led to a life sentence.

It's important to note Wisconsin does not have the death penalty so the sentence won't include that. Brooks does have the opportunity to appeal the convictions, and if he were to try, the average time for the appeal process from start to finish is about 10 months.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip