Darius Rucker headlining Summerfest's BMO Pavilion on Aug. 11

MILWAUKEE — Darius Rucker is scheduled to headline Summerfest's BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Friday, Aug. 11.

The performance is part of his Starting Fires tour. Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, as well as Drew Green will join on select tour dates.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Box Office.

