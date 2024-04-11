Dane County: Armed suspect barricaded inside home; tactical response team on scene

DANE COUNTY — An armed suspect attempting to flee from law enforcement is barricaded inside a home in the town of Albion, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

According to a Facebook post made by the DCSO around 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team and crisis negotiators are on the scene at a home on Ramsey Road.

According to our sister station in Madison, this started as a foul play death investigation in Iowa after authorities found a woman dead inside of a Dubuque home. Investigators say the woman had two children — a 5-month-old baby and a 13-year-old. The baby was turned over to people at a random Wisconsin home.

Police say a person of interested in the case was later involved in a chase in Dane County. During the chase, the car was stopped and several people inside ran, including the 13-year-old.

That teen was later found dead, and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

That person of interest is currently barricaded in a home in the town of Albion and the road in that area was closed for about 9 hours.