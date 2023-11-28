Culver's introduces new Frozen Cocoa Shakes just in time for the holiday season

MILWAUKEE — Culver's is rolling out new Frozen Cocoa Shakes and is bringing back Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixers just in time for the holiday season.

"Last holiday season, Culver’s delighted guests with a signature twist on hot cocoa by introducing the Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer. This year, the brand is not only bringing back the fan-favorite Concrete Mixer—it’s serving up even more holiday cheer by adding a new Frozen Cocoa Shake!" a news release from the restaurant chain says.

You can get both items now through February 4th, or while supplies last. The tasty treats will be available at Culver's locations nationwide.

"The treats are a perfect blend of Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard and hot cocoa mix, topped with real whipped cream. The Concrete Mixer is a thick and creamy mixture best enjoyed with a spoon, while the Shake combines Fresh Frozen custard with farm fresh milk for a smooth, drinkable delight," Culver's says.

Get more information on the Culver's website.