Crews begin cleanup after radar-confirmed tornado near Sussex

This morning, utility crews were out near the Lisbon Presbyterian Church near Sussex, trying to assess the damage done by a radar-confirmed tornado reported last night.

WATCH: Crews begin cleanup after radar-confirmed tornado in Sussex

Cleanup in Sussex after severe storms

TMJ4's Andrea Albers took photos and video of everything from massive trees torn out of the ground to siding ripped off homes to power poles snapped in half.

TMJ4 Damage from severe storms in Sussex

TMJ4 Damage from severe storms in Sussex

Waukesha County Emergency Management officials say the tornado is confirmed to have impacted the Village of Lisbon, just north of Sussex, causing damage to commercial facilities, residences, and other structures.

They say they are surveying the damage today alongside crews from the National Weather Service, with support from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

County officials say they have also been in contact with first responders and the American Red Cross, and they are working to confirm the severity and scope of the damage.

Alex Freeman, the Waukesha County Emergency Management Coordinator, issued this statement about the severe weather:

“At this time, our focus is on supporting recovery operations, coordinating with damage assessment, and working alongside our local, state, and nonprofit partners. We are grateful for the work of our dispatchers, law enforcement, fire and EMS, public works, utilities crews, and restoration teams who have been responding since the storms began.”

TMJ4 Damage from severe storms in Sussex

TMJ4 Damage from severe storms in Sussex

Waukesha County officials say there are currently many crews working in the impacted areas to secure hazards, support emergency response, and begin restoration and recovery efforts.

Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid damaged areas whenever possible.

They also issued the following public safety reminders:



Stay away from downed power lines and assume all lines are energized.

Use caution around storm debris, damaged buildings, and utility infrastructure.

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Remain weather aware today, as additional severe storms are possible this evening.

Have multiple ways to receive emergency alerts, including weather radios, mobile alerts, and trusted local information sources.

Take immediate protective action when warnings or emergency alerts are issued.

Waukesha County Emergency Management officials say additional information will be shared as damage assessments continue and more details are confirmed.

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