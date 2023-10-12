Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro to visit UW-Madison in November

MADISON, Wis. — Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro will visit the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Nov. 6, 2023.

Shapiro is the face of The Daily Wire. His visit is part of a lecture series sponsored by Young America's Foundation.

“Ben Shapiro’s presence on campus will encourage a rich exchange of ideas that broaden our campus’ understanding of free speech,” said UW-Madison YAF Chairman Harrison Wells. “We’re excited to host a successful and safe event for attendees across the political spectrum. We look forward to working with the University to champion its stated value of protecting free speech.”

According to YAF, results from the UW System free speech survey revealed that 67% of conservative students feel uncomfortable voicing their opinions in class.

“Intellectual and ideological diversity is the cornerstone of a vibrant educational environment,” said Wells. “It’s critical that we embrace this diversity, participate in respectful discourse, and work to create a more open-minded community here on campus. We’re ready to do just that as we host Shapiro next month.”

The event will be held at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The venue holds about 1,200 attendees.

Organizers say, "Due to an expected large turnout, there will be a standby line for unregistered attendees. The event will be free of charge and open to the public."

Online registration is open. No backpacks or signs are allowed.