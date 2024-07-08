Commuters, businesses planning ahead as RNC perimeter staging begins

MILWAUKEE — As the Republican National Convention draws near, phase one of perimeter staging in downtown Milwaukee has begun.

Parking restrictions are already in place on E. Knapp Street and E. Juneau St. and will extend to other streets in and around the RNC security zone in the coming days.

Milwaukee transit routes are also expected to be impacted as buses will not be allowed into the convention area.

Regular commuter Johnathan long told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin he’s planning his trips ahead to make sure he’s on time for work. He also said despite the inconvenience, he also sees the benefits of the RNC.

"It's a good way to expand the city,” Long said, “probably bring more opportunities."

Opportunities that local businesses are hoping to capitalize on. Aaron Schmidt is a bartender and supervisor at Trinity and The Harp; he said he expects next week to be a lot of work but that the two pubs are excited about the extra business.

"It's going to be fun to be open until four in the morning,” Schmidt said. “A little hectic, but we're excited for all the extra business.

Schmidt said he’s also looking forward to the huge influx of visitors, as roughly 50 thousand people are expected to pour into Milwaukee to attend the convention.

“Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican if you’re this gung-ho that you're traveling, going to one of these events you’re probably going to be a character,” Schmidt joked. “So it’s going to be good people watching I think. I’m expecting everyone to be nice and polite.”

He also said they’ve advised staff to take Ubers or Lyfts or try biking to avoid parking restrictions.

RNC prep is also extending to Summerfest grounds at Henry Myer Festival Park. The Sunday before the official start of the convention, the RNC Host Committee will put on an exclusive event called Red White and Brew.

Committee member and co-owner of Third Street Market Hall Omar Shaikh said the event is meant to give visitors a proper welcome into the city.

“Anytime you get a large-scale convention like this on either side it's important that we embrace it and show hospitality,” Shaikh said. "It's really the first party that is going to set the tone for the rest of the week.”

Shaikh is one of several local food and beverage vendors that will be taking part in the event, which will feature a performance from country music artist Trace Atkins.

Event organizers told Mohieldin they’ll be prepping every day this week ahead of the big event to make sure it’s ready.

