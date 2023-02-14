Community statewide shows support for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving at funeral

BROOKFIELD (NBC 26) — People and police departments from around Wisconsin filled the seats at Elmbrook church in Brookfield on Monday to pay their final respects to a Milwaukee officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The officer, Officer Peter Jerving, had been with the Milwaukee Police Department for four years and is described by family, friends and co-workers as "funny," "determined" and "always smiling."

Peter's brother, Drew, shared a letter that he wrote to honor his brother at the memorial service.

"Dear brother, what is your 10-20? I miss you," Drew said. "Dear brother, for your bravery, for your everlasting love, for your legacy, I salute you.”

Peter's co-workers spoke about what Peter meant to the police department.

“I’ll tell ya, in the first five minutes of talking to him, I knew he was someone special," District 4 Captain Bradley Schlei said. "I knew he had dedication and heart and a drive to do this job and serve his community that was way above. He was special.”

Outside of the church, visitors gathered to pay their respects.

Erik Kozlowski is the president of the Solemn Seven First Responders Motorcycle Club, a club that consists of law enforcement officers, firefighters, dispatch, EMS and military. He said it's a sad day for the community, but important to come out and honor the loss.

"At the end of the day, there's a lot going on, but we wanted to come out and still show that no matter what, the community has their back," Kozlowski said.

Mark Grennier, of Sheboygan, said the mood of the day was "somber" and everybody was "hugging and saying their prayers and wishes." He said he came to honor Jerving because he is honored that the police protect him.

"For me, if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here today," Grennier said. "They protect our streets and everybody around them."

Following the service, Jerving was laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

"Officer Peter E.C. Jerving, rest easy brother. We got it from here," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Anyone wishing to help Jerving's family can donate to the Fallen Heroes Fund.