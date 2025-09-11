Coast Guard rescues three people after small plane goes into Lake Michigan near Wind Point

WIND POINT, Wis. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a small aircraft went into Lake Michigan near Wind Point.

All three occupants were wearing life jackets, and no injuries were reported, according to Lt. Neff. The survivors are being transported back to the Coast Guard station in Milwaukee.

The aircraft took off from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around 12:17 p.m. and was headed to Michigan when it encountered a problem in flight and ended up in the waters of Lake Michigan around 12:37 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the airport.

That statement aligns with data from FlightAware, which shows that about 12 minutes into the flight, the plane experienced a sudden loss of speed, followed by a dramatic drop in altitude from 7,000 feet to its final recorded position around 20 miles east of Bender Park.

The spokesperson said the nature of the emergency is not yet known and that the Coast Guard is the lead responding authority.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

