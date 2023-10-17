Children’s Wisconsin physician featured in Netflix docuseries about vaping and Juul

MILWAUKEE — A Children’s Wisconsin physician is one of the experts featured in a new docuseries from Netflix called, “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul."

Lynn D’Andrea, MD, also serves as medical director of pulmonary services, and professor and chief at the Medical College of Wisconsin, according to a statement from Children's.

D’Andrea can be seen in episode 4 of the Netflix series. She recounts an important moment in history, in 2019, when a group of doctors at Children's Wisconsin connected a cluster of patients in the hospital with severe lung injuries from vaping.

The discovery was part of a worldwide revisiting of the harms caused by e-cigarettes and vaping and, in the case of this docuseries, the company Juul.

Watch the trailer for “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul" below:

Full statement from Children's Wisconsin: