Children's Wisconsin doctors share advice on keeping kids healthy during virus season

WAUWATOSA — 'Tis the season for colds and other illnesses. Doctors at Children's Wisconsin said it's extra important you taking precautionary measures now to keep your kids healthy throughout the Holidays and beyond.

The good news is that doctors don't think this year is going to be as bad as last year, especially when it comes to RSV.

"I think everybody was very worried last year with the number of patients we were seeing with RSV and other viral illnesses," said Chief Medical Officer at Children's Wisconsin Dr. Rainer Gedeit. "This looks like it's going to be a normal season."

It's another thing returning to normal after the pandemic but normal doesn't mean zero risk.

"We're starting to see an increase in kids coming to urgent care as well as primary care for viral illnesses and getting admitted to the hospital," Gedeit said. "We're getting about 20 patients a day or so who are in the hospital with RSV."

But still, that number is nowhere near where it was at this time last year when there was an average of 49 kids hospitalized with RSV.

The peak of the viral illness season in Wisconsin is expected in the next week or two. Taking preventative measures now may help you and you kids avoid getting sick for the holidays.

"The key is prevention. Getting you kids in to get their normal immunizations, staying at home if you're sick, trying to protect your children from the sick people in the environment," Dr. Gedeit said.

If your child has a high fever or is struggling to breathe comfortably, Dr. Gedeit says it's time to reach out to your doctor or head to the hospital.