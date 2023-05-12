Child dies after getting hit by truck while boarding school bus in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — A child has died after they were hit by a truck while boarding a school bus in Sauk County, NBC15 in Madison reported.

The school bus was stopped along State Hwy 23/33 near Northwoods Drive when the crash happened. The student had not yet boarded the bus when a Ford F-150 came up behind the bus.

The driver did not slow down in time and had to swerve to avoid hitting the bus, NBC15 said. The truck reportedly sideswiped the bus and crossed a driveway where the child had been waiting to board, and hit them.

NBC15 reported first responders attempted life-saving measures but the child was pronounced dead on the scene. None of the students on the bus at the time were injured. They were taken to Webb Middle School to be reunited with their families.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. The roadway was closed for around five hours as officials investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 1-888-847-7285.