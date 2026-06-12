Chai Vang, the 'Tree Stand Killer,' dead at 57

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Chai Soua Vang, 57, who was convicted of killing six deer hunters in Wisconsin in 2004, has died, according to court records.

Vang, an immigrant truck driver, was convicted in 2005 of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths during a confrontation over trespassing. He claimed he fired in self-defense.

The deadly incident occurred near the town of Meteor in Sawyer County.

Vang said the shootings began after one of the hunters — all white — used profanities and racial slurs when confronting him over trespassing in a deer hunting tree stand.

Vang testified he shot the group because he feared for his life. However, two survivors testified that only one shot was fired at Vang, and it came after he had already shot the victims.

Vang was sentenced to life in prison without parole and was most recently held at Oshkosh Correctional Institution.