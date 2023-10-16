Canadian Pacific Holiday Train 2023: Wisconsin schedule, musicians and more

MILWAUKEE — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be back in Wisconsin for its annual Christmas and music-themed tour of Canada and parts of the US in 2023.

Stops include Columbus, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Dells, Portage, Caledonia, Hartland and Oconomowoc.

The holiday train raises money for a good cause, too. According to their website:

The 2023 CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the United States Nov. 20 through Dec. 19, raising money, food and awareness for the important work that food banks do in their communities. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. CPKC makes a donation to the local food shelf at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate.



Since its inception in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.



Learn more on their website here (including the musicians playing during the tour).

See the stops on the 2023 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train below:

Lacrosse, Wisconsin



Arrival Day 12/5/2023 Arrival Time 8:25PM Event Start At 8:30PM Event End At 9:00PM Address Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew Street

Sparta, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/5/2023 Arrival Time 6:40PM Event Start At 6:50PM Event End At 7:20PM Address Corner of S. Water Street & Milwaukee (south side of CP tracks)

Tomah, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/5/2023 Arrival Time 5:25PM Event Start At 5:30PM Event End At 6:00PM Address Amtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Avenue

Mauston, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/5/2023 Arrival Time 4:00PM Event Start At 4:15PM Event End At 4:40PM Address Division Street railway crossing

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/5/2023 Arrival Time 2:30PM Event Start At 2:45PM Event End At 3:15PM Address Amtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse Street

Portage, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/5/2023 Arrival Time 1:15PM Event Start At 1:15PM Event End At 1:45PM Address CP yard adjacent to Averbeck Street

Columbus, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/4/2023 Arrival Time 9:05PM Event Start At 9:15PM Event End At 9:45PM Address Amtrak Depot, 395 N Ludington Street

Watertown, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/4/2023 Arrival Time 7:50pm Event Start At 8:00PM Event End At 8:30PM Address Brandt Quirk Park parking lot (ball diamond) adjacent to CP tracks

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/4/2023 Arrival Time 6:40pm Event Start At 6:45pm Event End At 7:15pm Address South Silver Lake Street railway crossing

Hartland, Wisconsin



Arrival Day 12/4/2023 Arrival Time 5:30PM Event Start At 5:45PM Event End At 6:15PM Address Railway crossing at Cottonwood Avenue

Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/4/2023 Arrival Time 4:00PM Event Start At 4:15PM Event End At 4:45PM Address Harwood Avenue railway crossing

Caledonia, Wisconsin

Arrival Day 12/3/2023 Arrival Time 8:05PM Event Start At 8:15PM Event End At 8:45PM Address Railway crossing at 11402 County Road G

Sturtevant, Wisconsin