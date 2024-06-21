Can Summerfest fans identify real bands performing at the Big Gig and fake ones

MILWAUKEE — With hundreds of bands performing at Summerfest, it can be hard to keep track of all of them. Plus, some of them have pretty strange names.

I went to the opening day of the Big Gig and asked fans to pick between real bands performing this year and bands I made up.

Watch the video to see how fans did.

Real or fake Summerfest band?

Here are some of the names they had to choose from.

414Bigfrank - FatMat96

Lil Yachty - Skbidi Rizz

DJ Shawna - Lucy and The Links

JP - Chicklet Chiquitas

Pat McCurdy - Witch King of Angmar

Nappy Roots - Vogelicious

Frogwater - Mosquito Girl

MaryJo - Greg

