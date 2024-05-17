Campbellsport track star will be able to compete in meet after WIAA reversal, state rep. says

CAMPBELLSPORT — Campbellsport track star Josh Onwunili will be able to race in Monday's regional meet, State Rep. Jerry O’Connor told TMJ4 News today.

The news comes after a week of intense pressure on the WIAA from both the public and Wisconsin legislators to reverse their decision to not allow Onwunili to compete due to his parents currently residing in Africa as missionaries.

The reversal comes as rosters for Monday’s regional meet had to be submitted by Friday morning.

The WIAA ruled last week that Josh Onwunili is ineligible to participate in varsity events because his parents live in Africa.

U.S. Congressman Glenn Grothman told TMJ4 News that he was assisting at the federal level to provide documentation that proves Josh’s dad can’t leave Africa due to issues with his Visa.

“As long as the WIAA gets information regarding Josh’s dad’s Visa, they’ll let him run on Monday,” said Campbellsport’s head track coach Derek Toshner.

“I really want to compete, so this is fantastic,” Onwunili said. I’m excited."

Josh is one of the fastest sprinters in the state. He went to Campbellsport High School as a freshman, but for the past two years, he moved to Africa with his parents who went there to be missionaries.

He came back to Campbellsport for his senior year only to learn he couldn’t compete because his parents didn’t return with him.

His mom came back last night, but he says his dad can’t do the same.

The WIAA handbook states, "A full-time student is eligible for varsity interscholastic competition only at the school within whose attendance boundaries his/her parents reside."

“He’s a missionary,” he said. “So we planted a church over there in 2014 and since then he’s been the lead pastor over there.”

That’s where Congressman Grothman comes in. The lawmaker says he heard about Josh’s story and wanted to help.

“I can’t believe the WIAA is really taking it this far to make sure that they want to make sure that this story is real,” Toshner said. “The story is real.”

Josh can’t believe how many people have heard his story and how many are trying to make a difference just so he can compete.

“I have never seen people rally around like this,” he said. “I don’t know what to say, honestly. It feels amazing.”