Burlington woman charged, accused of having inappropriate relationship with 12-year-old

RACINE COUNTY — A Burlington woman has been arrested after prosecutors say she had an inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old child.

Kerry Hughes, 41, is facing several charges including:



Two felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault with a child under the age of 13

One felony count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

One felony count causing a child under the age of 13 to view/listen to sexual activity

One felony count of exposing intimate parts

Racine County Sheriff's Office Kerry Hughes, 41

NBC 26 News usually does not share mugshots but is for this story due to the possibility of more victims.

According to a criminal complaint, the now-13-year-old victim had a texting and sexual relationship with Hughes since he was 12 years old. During an interview with authorities, the victim shared that after a football game in August 2023, Hughes texted him "good game." The conversations continued through text and "progressively got worse." The victim said it turned into "talking about bad things and then pictures."

The complaint details specific incidents that occurred at Hughes' home, as well as the Burlington High School parking lot. The allegations include inappropriate messages and physical (sexual) contact.

During the investigation, at least one other student, between the ages of 12-15, has corroborated the allegations.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office believes there might have been other victims. Anyone with additional information should contact Inv. Kwaterski at 262-636-3323.