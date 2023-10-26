Watch Now
Buck crashes through window of Noodles & Company in Beloit

Posted at 10:06 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 11:06:57-04

BELOIT, Wis. — It was quite a surprise for the lunch crowd at a Noodles & Company restaurant in Beloit on Tuesday.

A buck got into the restaurant through a window, wandered around the restaurant and kitchen, and left out the back door.

The chain is having fun with the incident and offered "2 buck" ($2) mac and cheese on Wednesday.

No word on whether this Buck was from Milwaukee or not.

