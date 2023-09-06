Watch Now
Bronze Fonz vandalized: Iconic statue coated in black substance

The Bronze Fonz was vandalized this week when someone covered it with a black substance.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 06, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The Bronze Fonz is going to need cleaning after the iconic statue was vandalized this week.

It's unclear what happened to Fonzie from Happy Days, but it appears to be coated in some sort of black substance.

The vandalism comes about a year and a half after Bronze Fonz was removed for maintenance and then restored in March of 2022. That was the first time Bronze Fonz was removed from the Riverwalk since his installment in 2008.

Hopefully the cleaning process doesn't require his removal again!

