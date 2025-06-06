BREAKING: Jury finds Maxwell Anderson guilty on all counts in homicide of Sade Robinson

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, jurors found Maxwell Anderson guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and arson in the 2024 death of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

The verdict came on Day 9 of the trial, with the jury continuing deliberations, which lasted under an hour. After the verdict was read, the judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set a sentencing date for Aug. 15 at 10 a.m., before adjourning court just after 9:20 a.m.

Robinson’s family could be seen exiting the courtroom and embracing each other in the hallway after hearing the guilty verdict.

Her family was in court for all nine days of the trial, watching witness testimony that included evidence that was at times disturbing and graphic. They’re expected to speak outside the safety building and share their reaction to the verdict.

On Thursday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. The defense rested its case without calling any witnesses to the stand, meaning Anderson would not testify. The defense also made a motion to dismiss all charges in the case, which the judge denied.

Day 8 of the trial also wrapped up with jury instructions and jury deliberations, which lasted until 5 p.m. and were set to resume Friday.

