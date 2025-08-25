Bodycam video shows police response to dog attack in Watertown, which left woman seriously injured

WATERTOWN — A woman was seriously injured after an early morning dog attack over the weekend, according to the Watertown Police Department.

The incident happened around 5:55 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23. Police say they received a report of a woman being attacked by four dogs while she was out for a walk near Milford Street and Cobblestone Way in Watertown.

BODYCAM: Video shows police response to dog attack in Watertown

When police arrived in the area, they found the woman with serious but not life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to police, as officers attempted to assist the woman, the four dogs charged toward them.

Police released body cam video Monday showing the dogs charging at an officer moments after he stepped out of his vehicle. Watertown police said that, for the officer's safety, one of them discharged a firearm, striking one of the dogs.

That dog later died.

The other three dogs were taken by police as part of an ongoing investigation conducted by Watertown police.