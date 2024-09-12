Boat sinks during effort to recover diver near shipwreck in Lake Michigan

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A boat operated by the Kenosha County Dive Team sank during an effort this week to recover a diver who went missing near a shipwreck in Lake Michigan near Pleasant Prairie.

The boat, hosted by the Village of Somers Fire Department, took on water and went under during the initial recovery operation on Tuesday.

There were no members of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on board the boat. We don't know if anyone else was on the boat at the time, or what caused the boat to sink.

Watch: Man's body recovered from bottom of Lake Michigan:

Water rescue boat sinks in Lake Michigan during search efforts, cause under investigation

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Department announced it had recovered the body of Patrick Kelly, 72, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois.

Kelly was found approximately 125 feet below the surface at the bottom of Lake Michigan in the area of the S.S. Wisconsin, where he had been diving. His body was located using a combination of sonar and several remotely operated vehicles, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Crews had been searching for him for most of the day Tuesday, postponing recovery efforts around 5 p.m. due to poor water conditions, before resuming Wednesday morning.

His body was recovered around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

