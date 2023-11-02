Blue & Gold Brewing: Marquette University students release 3 coffee roasts

MILWAUKEE — Undergraduates at Marquette University launched three coffee products under the brand Blue & Gold Brewing LLC.

According to a release from the university, they are releasing a light, medium and dark roast, available for purchase via a three-coffee holiday gift box.

The three coffees are described as such:

“Jesuit Joe,” a dark roast, will also be Blue & Gold’s first year-round product. Jesuit Joe was originally roasted for the Marquette community in 2012; it has been enhanced for Blue & Gold.

“Brew the Difference” is Blue & Gold’s limited-edition light roast.

“Santa’s Revenge,” Stone Creek’s annual medium roast Christmas offering, will be packaged with Blue & Gold branding.

The university said only 600 gift boxes containing the 3 roasts are available, first come first serve through Dec. 6, 2023.

The program is done through MU's College of Business Administration. The effort is in partnership with Stone Creek Coffee.

Order your coffee here.

