Bipartisan lawmakers pushing for tougher penalties in police chases

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are asking Governor Tony Evers to sign tougher legislation when it comes to reckless driving.

Senate Bill 514 would increase punishments for criminals who flee from police when the chase results in injury or death. Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers came together at the Greenfield Police Station to ask Evers to sign the bill.

It's already been passed by the Senate and Assembly — lawmakers hope it will stop criminals from running from police.

The bill was created after the death of Erin Mogensen, who was killed during a police chase in November. Wauwatosa police were trying to pull over a driver who was in a stolen car who refused to stop.

After police called off the pursuit, the driver hit and killed Erin and her unborn child. Officers say the driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

State Representative Bob Donovan says he's proud to see something tragic turn into an effort to create change.

"These people have organized. They have decided to do their best to make a difference in this community and I can't thank them enough," he said.

The bill is awaiting Governor Evers' signature — Reporter Jenna Rae has reached out to his office but has not received a response.