Bill seeks to change ‘outdated’ skateboarding law in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Violators may not always get a ticket for it but in Wisconsin, skateboarding on a public roadway is illegal. Some Wisconsin lawmakers are hoping to change that.

Under current state law, skateboards are considered play vehicles and only allowed on the street if they’re in a crosswalk, alongside things like roller skates, unicycles, or sleds.

State Senator Chris Larson is co-sponsoring a bill that seeks to take skateboards out of that category.

"It was one of those where I was like, really?” he said. “If you want to go out and just ride your skateboard to school, you’re not able to do that legally so we want to make sure to correct that.”

It would be a change longtime skateboarder Brelon Diggs said he supports. For him, the existing law just doesn’t make sense.

“I don't understand why it would be illegal, especially nowadays with skateboarding getting bigger,” Diggs said. “It’s just outdated.”

Larson said the current law leaves out a legitimate form of transportation, doesn’t consider those without reasonable access to a skate park, and is not enforced equally statewide.

“In some cases, it’s kind of an excuse that police will use to be able to intervene and stop kids who are otherwise just going about their day," he said. "And in some cases, adults who like to skateboard too."

If passed, the bill would treat skateboards the same way in-line skates are treated in Wisconsin and leave the matter up to local jurisdictions to decide.

Larson also said the proposal has already gotten bipartisan support so he’s hopeful they’ll be able to make the change.