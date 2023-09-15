Big East 2023-24 men's basketball schedule released, including Marquette games

MILWAUKEE — The Big East announced its 2023-24 men's basketball schedule, and it includes some Marquette match-ups.
According to a statement, the conference schedule begins Tuesday, Dec. 19, when Georgetown plays at Butler and Marquette, last year’s regular-season and tournament champion, travels to Providence.
Villanova will also play at Marquette on Jan. 15 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
View the full Big East announcement below:
NEW YORK – (September 15, 2023) The 2023-24 BIG EAST Conference men’s basketball schedule has been announced, a 110-game double round-robin slate for a fourth straight year. Dates and matchups are released today. Game times, arena designations, and television information will be announced at a later date.
BIG EAST games will continue to be televised by FOX Sports, the league’s television partner for the past 10 years. CBS Sports will present a select number of games across CBS, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. All conference contests, and non-conference home games, will be televised on a linear network, principally by FOX.
The BIG EAST Tournament at Madison Square Garden will be played March 13-16. FOX and FS1 will continue to televise the event. The BIG EAST Tournament has been held at MSG since 1983. It is college basketball’s longest running conference postseason tournament held at the same venue.
The only day when five league contests will be played is Saturday, March 9, the last day of the regular season. FOX or FS1 will televise all five games.
The BIG EAST is coming off its most successful postseason since the league’s change in alignment in 2013-14. Connecticut won its fifth national championship and league teams compiled a 12-4 record in the NCAA Tournament. Creighton reached the Elite Eight. Xavier advanced to the Sweet 16. Marquette made it to the second round and Providence played in the first round. The BIG EAST has averaged 5.2 NCAA bids over the last 10 seasons. Seton Hall and Villanova participated in the NIT.
BIG EAST basketball in the 2023-24 season will also be covered on the BIG EAST Digital Network Presented by Invesco QQQ. Shootaround, the BIG EAST’s live men’s basketball online show that captures interviews and highlights of league action, will begin its seventh year. The award-winning program will air on the league’s social media platforms ahead of the biggest games. Fans can follow @BIGEASTMBB on Twitter/X, @BIGEAST on Instagram, and BIGEASTConference on Facebook and YouTube.
Each of the BIG EAST’s 11 schools will announce their full individual schedules separately.
Contact: John Paquette (jpaquette@bigeast.com) or Kevin Ivany (kivany@bigeast.com)
2023-24 BIG EAST Composite Conference Schedule
Tuesday, December 19
Georgetown at Butler
Marquette at Providence
Wednesday, December 20
Villanova at Creighton
UConn at Seton Hall
Xavier at St. John’s
Friday, December 22
Georgetown at Marquette
Saturday, December 23
Villanova at DePaul
Butler at Providence
St. John’s at UConn
Seton Hall at Xavier
Saturday, December 30
Creighton at Marquette
Tuesday, January 2
Creighton at Georgetown
Butler at St. John’s
DePaul at UConn
Wednesday, January 3
Seton Hall at Providence
Xavier at Villanova
Friday, January 5
UConn at Butler
Saturday, January 6
Providence at Creighton
DePaul at Georgetown
Marquette at Seton Hall
St. John’s at Villanova
Tuesday, January 9
Creighton at DePaul
Seton Hall at Georgetown
Wednesday, January 10
Butler at Marquette
Providence at St. John’s
UConn at Xavier
Friday, January 12
DePaul at Villanova
Saturday, January 13
Seton Hall at Butler
St. John’s at Creighton
Xavier at Providence
Sunday, January 14
Georgetown at UConn
Monday, January 15
Villanova at Marquette
Tuesday, January 16
St. John’s at Seton Hall
Butler at Xavier
Wednesday, January 17
Providence at DePaul
Creighton at UConn
Friday, January 19
Georgetown at Xavier
Saturday, January 20
DePaul at Butler
Creighton at Seton Hall
Marquette at St. John’s
UConn at Villanova
Tuesday, January 23
Xavier at Creighton
Butler at Georgetown
Wednesday, January 24
Marquette at DePaul
Providence at Seton Hall
Villanova at St. John’s
Saturday, January 27
Villanova at Butler
DePaul at Creighton
Seton Hall at Marquette
Georgetown at Providence
Sunday, January 28
Xavier at UConn
Tuesday, January 30
Seton Hall at DePaul
Marquette at Villanova
Wednesday, January 31
St. John’s at Xavier
Providence at UConn
Friday, February 2
Butler at Creighton
Saturday, February 3
Xavier at DePaul
Marquette at Georgetown
UConn at St. John’s
Sunday, February 4
Providence at Villanova
Tuesday, February 6
DePaul at St. John’s
Butler at UConn
Wednesday, February 7
Creighton at Providence
Georgetown at Seton Hall
Villanova at Xavier
Saturday, February 10
Providence at Butler
UConn at Georgetown
St. John’s at Marquette
Creighton at Xavier
Sunday, February 11
Seton Hall at Villanova
Tuesday, February 13
Marquette at Butler
Georgetown at Creighton
St. John’s at Providence
Wednesday, February 14
UConn at DePaul
Xavier at Seton Hall
Friday, February 16
Villanova at Georgetown
Saturday, February 17
Creighton at Butler
DePaul at Providence
Marquette at UConn
Sunday, February 18
Seton Hall at St. John’s
Tuesday, February 20
UConn at Creighton
Butler at Villanova
Wednesday, February 21
St. John’s at Georgetown
DePaul at Marquette
Providence at Xavier
Saturday, February 24
Georgetown at DePaul
Butler at Seton Hall
Villanova at UConn
Sunday, February 25
Xavier at Marquette
Creighton at St. John’s
Tuesday, February 27
Georgetown at Villanova
Wednesday, February 28
St. John’s at Butler
Seton Hall at Creighton
Providence at Marquette
DePaul at Xavier
Saturday, March 2
Marquette at Creighton
Butler at DePaul
Xavier at Georgetown
Villanova at Providence
Sunday, March 3
Seton Hall at UConn
Tuesday, March 5
St. John’s at DePaul
Providence at Georgetown
Wednesday, March 6
Xavier at Butler
UConn at Marquette
Villanova at Seton Hall
Saturday, March 9
Georgetown at St. John’s
UConn at Providence
Creighton at Villanova
Marquette at Xavier
DePaul at Seton Hall