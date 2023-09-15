Big East 2023-24 men's basketball schedule released, including Marquette games

MILWAUKEE — The Big East announced its 2023-24 men's basketball schedule, and it includes some Marquette match-ups.

According to a statement, the conference schedule begins Tuesday, Dec. 19, when Georgetown plays at Butler and Marquette, last year’s regular-season and tournament champion, travels to Providence.

Villanova will also play at Marquette on Jan. 15 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

View the full Big East announcement below: